September 30. Today's Birthdays
30 September 2022, 08:00

September 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of September.

NAMES

Ybyraiym Zhainakov (1884-1940) – Alash movement member.

Born in Vernenskiy uyezd, Zhetysu district, he graduated from the Vernenskiy men’s gymnasium.

Sarbas Aktayev (1934) – writer-publicist, poet, translator, merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region, he is a graduate of the Karaganda Pedagogical Institute.

He is the author of collections of poems, historic essays, stories.

Sarbas Aktayev translated the works of world and Russian classic literature.

Talgat Nurgozhin (1967) – Kazakh scholar, member-correspondent of the Natioanl Academy of Sciences, winner of the Al-Farabi Science and Technology State Prize of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Tomsk State Medical University.

In 2017 and 2022, he worked as a rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.

Kuat Bakhridinov (1979) – General Director of Nur.kz website.

Born in Karaganda city, he is a graduate of the Adilet Law School, Law School of the University of Amsterdam.

He took up his current post in July 2016.

Arman Isskakov (1981) – deputy mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

Born in Semipalatinsk city, he is a graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, got his master’s degree from the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2020.

Zhuzup Zhumagulov (1992) – head of Saryarka district, Astana city.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of KIMEP, received his master’s degree from the Narikbayev Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, Mazarbayev University.


