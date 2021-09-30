September 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of September.

NAMES

The Alash movement member Ybyraiym ZHAINAKOV (1884 -1940) was born in Zhetyssu distruit (today’s Almaty). He was a graduate of the Vernyi men’s gymnasium. He worked as a translator at the Zhetyssu region’s department and was an active participant of the sociopolitical life of the region. He participated in the preparations and holding of the All-Russian Congress of Muslims.

Kazakh writer, publicist, poet, and translatorwas born in 1934 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda teacher’s training institute. He authored poems, historical sketches and essays, novellas. He also translated works of the Russian writers into the Kazakh language. Akatayev also worked for numerous newspapers, including ‘Zhetisu’, ‘Egemen Qazaqstan’ and ‘Khalyq kenesi’.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7convocation and member of the Committee for sociocultural developmentwas born in 1960 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical Universitywas born in 1967. He is a graduate from the Tomsk State University. He dedicated most part of his career to medicine. He took up his recent post in July 2017.

Director at Nur.kz web portalLLPwas born in 1979 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Adilet Higher Law School and Amsterdam Law School. Throughout his career he worked at numerous companies, namely Caspian Gas Corp, G-media, Alem Communications Holding, Digital TV LLP. He was appointed to the recent post in July 2014.

Deputy akim (mayor) of Ust-Kamenogorsk citywas born in 1981 in Semipalatinsk. He is a graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to the recent post in June 2020.