September 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of September.

NAMES

The Alash movement member Ybyraiym ZHAINAKOV was born in 1884 and passed away in 1940. Born in Zhetyssu distruit (today’s Almaty) is a graduate of the Vernyi men’s gymnasium. He worked as a translator at the Zhetyssu region’s department and was an active participant of the sociopolitical life of the region. He participated in the preparations and holding of the All-Russian Congress of Muslims.

Kazakh writer, publicist, poet, and translator Sarbas AKATAYEV was born in 1934 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda teacher’s training institute. He penned poems, historical sketches and essays, novellas. He also translated works of Russian writers into the Kazakh language.

Rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Talgat NURGOZHIN was born in 1967. He is a graduate from the Tomsk State University. He took up his recent post in July 2017.

Director at Nur.kz web portalLLP Kuat BAKHRIDINOV was born in 1979 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Adilet Higher Law School and Amsterdam Law School. He was appointed to the recent post in July 2014.

