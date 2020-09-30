Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 30. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 September 2020, 08:00
September 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of September.

NAMES

The Alash movement member Ybyraiym ZHAINAKOV was born in 1884 and passed away in 1940. Born in Zhetyssu distruit (today’s Almaty) is a graduate of the Vernyi men’s gymnasium. He worked as a translator at the Zhetyssu region’s department and was an active participant of the sociopolitical life of the region. He participated in the preparations and holding of the All-Russian Congress of Muslims.

photo

Kazakh writer, publicist, poet, and translator Sarbas AKATAYEV was born in 1934 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda teacher’s training institute. He penned poems, historical sketches and essays, novellas. He also translated works of Russian writers into the Kazakh language.

photo

Rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Talgat NURGOZHIN was born in 1967. He is a graduate from the Tomsk State University. He took up his recent post in July 2017.

photo

Director at Nur.kz web portalLLP Kuat BAKHRIDINOV was born in 1979 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Adilet Higher Law School and Amsterdam Law School. He was appointed to the recent post in July 2014.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes