30 September 2022, 07:00

September 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 30.

DATES

The Day of Judicial Workers is observed on September 30 in Kazakhstan since 2012.

International Translation Day is observed on September 30 every year. The day aims to celebrate the work of language translation professionals which facilitates dialogue, understanding and cooperation, contributing to the development and strengthening world peace and security.

EVENTS

1919 – The Justice Department is founded under the order of the Kirgiz (Kazakh) Revolution Committee.

1992 – Kazakhstan’s Cabinet of Ministers decides to award the Daryn State Youth Prize.

1996 – Kazakhstan signs the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

2011 – Reps of railway authorities of Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany sign the memorandum of cooperation in Chongqing, China.

2013 – Kazakhstan’s Kazinform News Agency and Spain’s International News Agency EFE sign a memorandum of cooperation.

2013 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev presents the archival files on 152 Spanish prisoners of war interned during World War Two and imprisoned in the Karaganda concentration camp to Mariano Rajoy, former Prime Minister of Spain.

2016 – KazSTSat is named the best project at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico.

2018 – The 355th birth anniversary of prominent Kazakh judge, public figure Tole bi is celebrated in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

2019 – The Center of Kazakh literature and culture opens at the Akhundov National Library of Azerbaijan as part of the 6th Baku International Book Exhibition-Fair.