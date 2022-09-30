Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline
September 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events
30 September 2022, 07:00

September 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 30.

DATES

The Day of Judicial Workers is observed on September 30 in Kazakhstan since 2012.

International Translation Day is observed on September 30 every year. The day aims to celebrate the work of language translation professionals which facilitates dialogue, understanding and cooperation, contributing to the development and strengthening world peace and security.

EVENTS

1919 – The Justice Department is founded under the order of the Kirgiz (Kazakh) Revolution Committee.

1992 – Kazakhstan’s Cabinet of Ministers decides to award the Daryn State Youth Prize.

1996 – Kazakhstan signs the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

2011 – Reps of railway authorities of Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany sign the memorandum of cooperation in Chongqing, China.

2013 – Kazakhstan’s Kazinform News Agency and Spain’s International News Agency EFE sign a memorandum of cooperation.

2013 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev presents the archival files on 152 Spanish prisoners of war interned during World War Two and imprisoned in the Karaganda concentration camp to Mariano Rajoy, former Prime Minister of Spain.

2016 – KazSTSat is named the best project at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico.

2018 – The 355th birth anniversary of prominent Kazakh judge, public figure Tole bi is celebrated in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

2019 – The Center of Kazakh literature and culture opens at the Akhundov National Library of Azerbaijan as part of the 6th Baku International Book Exhibition-Fair.


Related news
October 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
October 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Read also
October 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
6 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan
October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Sherkhan Murtaza’s sculpture unveiled in Taraz
October 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Jordan Princess Basma bint Talal visits Kazakh yurt at charity event in Amman
October 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events
October 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 Over 940 treated for COVID and pneumonia

News

Archive