    September 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    30 September 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 30.

    EVENTS

    1996 – Kazakhstan signs the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty.

    2011 – Railway authorities of Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany sign the memo of cooperation in China’s Chongqing.

    2013 – Kazinform News Agency and Spain’s International News Agency EFE ink memo of cooperation.

    2014 – The exhibition featuring findings from the Vatican archives opens in Almaty.

    2015 – Google launches Kazakhstan’s version of YouTube, the localized version of the popular streaming platform, youtube.kz.

    2015 – The book exhibition of great Muslim scientists out of the rare books and manuscripts foundation unveils at the National Library of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
