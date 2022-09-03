September 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of September.

NAMES

Sheriazdan Yeleukenov (1929-2020) – statesman and public figure, scholar, writer, teacher, journalist, PhD, Professor, merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in the village of Arshaly, Ulan district, East Kazakhstan region, he was a graduate pf the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Sheriazdan Yeleukenov was a member of the Union of Journalists of the USSR.

His works were dedicated to the history of Kazakh literature, history, and theory of Kazakh romance, problems of Magzhan studies, book science, and journalism. He was also engaged in the field of fiction by creating a number of stories, essays, tales, and novel.





Serzhan Akynzhanov (1939-1991) – scholar-archeologist, Kipchak scholar, winner of the prize of the Ualikhanov Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

He authored over 100 works devoted to the problems of domestic history, archeology, culture of medieval Kazakhstan.





Nargozy Danayev (1948-2014) – winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan in science, technology, and education, PhD, academician of the International Engineering Academy, member-correspondent of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.





Akim Yskak (1960) – writer, composer, winner of the prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Auezov Chimkent Pedagogical Institute, Abai Almaty State University.





Yerkin Ongarbayev (1961) – member of the Human Rights Commission under the Kazakh President, vice rector for academic affairs at the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Karaganda High School of the USSR Interior Ministry, completed the post graduate course at the Moscow High School of the USSR Interior Ministry.





Bolatbek Baimakhanov (1962) – Chairman of the Board of the Syzganov National Scientific Surgery Center.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he is a graduate of the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

He took up his current post in February 2016.





Azizkhan Aberldinov (1984) – Director-General of ASTANA TV.

Born in Karaganda region, he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Buketov Karaganda State University, graduated from Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University.

He was appointed to his current post in September 2021.





Akzhurek Tanatarov (1986) – Kazakh freestyle wrestler, honored master of sport of Kazakhstan, 2012 London Olympics medalist, champion and winner of international tournaments.

Born in Dzhambul city, he is a four-time champion of Kazakhstan, winner of the Cup of Kazakhstan, medalist of international tournaments.



