September 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of September.

NAMES

(1929-2020) is the state and public figure, scientist, writer, teacher, journalist, publisher, doctor of philological sciences, professor, merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. His works are devoted to the history of Kazakh literature, history and theory of Kazakh novel, journalism. Authored stories, essays, short novels and a novel.









(1939-1991) is the scientist, laureate of the Prize of the Ualikhanov Academy of Sciences.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Wrote more than 1,000 works devoted to the problems of Kazakh history, archeology, culture of medieval Kazakhstan.

Died tragically during archeological excavations in Taraz.









(1948-2014) is the laurate of the State Prize in Science, Engineering and Education, Doctor of Physics and Mathematics, academician, corresponding member of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

















(1960) is the writer, composer, laureate of the Prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan. Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Auezov Chimkent Teacher’s Training Institute, Abai Almaty State University.





















(1961) is the member of the Human Rights Commission under the Kazakh President (since 2019), vice president for education, Eurasian National University (since 2020).

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Karaganda Higher School at USSR Interior Ministry, postgraduate military course at Moscow Higher School of the USSR Interior Ministry.









(1962) is the CEO at Syzganov National Scientific Surgery Centre.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

Has been working since 2016.













(1984) is the deputy director general at Nur Media Holding.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Karaganda Economics University of Kazpotersouyz.

Has been acting since April 2019.

















(1986) is the Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler, merited master of sports of Kazakhstan, winner of Olympic Games, champion and winner of international tournaments. Born in Dzhambul.