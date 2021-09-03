Go to the main site
    September 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    3 September 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 3rd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 3.

    EVENTS

    1998 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree to rename Kaskelen district of Almaty region into Karasay district.

    2007 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev conducts the interactive lesson for all Kazakhstani schoolchildren «New Kazakhstan in the new world» – the first such lesson in the history of Kazakhstan. It was conducted online.

    2009 – Shchuchinsk district of Akmola region is renamed into Barabay district.

    2010 – Eurosport launches the TV project about Kazakhstan’s promising young athletes in different sports. It aimed at demonstrating Kazakhstan’s sports potential and telling about the culture and values of Kazakhstan through a series of TV programs.

    2012 – The interactive lecture by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is given at Nazarbayev University. Nazarbayev launched the new TV Channel Bilim that broadcast the lecture.

    2012 – The Kazakhstan sanatorium opens at the Yessentuki Caucasian Mineral Waters resort.

    2013 – The book-album The World with the Colors of Nomads is published on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of people’s painter of Kazakhstan Aubakir Ismailov. The book was issued in Kazakh, Russian, and English. The 30 minutes documentary film about his life and creative work through the eyes of his fellow painters and art experts is also released.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

