    September 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    3 September 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 3.

    2007 – For the first time in history of independent Kazakhstan, First President Nursultan Nazarbayev holds an interactive online lesson for all Kazakhstani schoolchildren «New Kazakhstan in a New World.» Thousands of schools participate in the lesson countrywide.

    2012 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev gives an interactive lecture at Nazarbayev University. Prior to the beginning of the lecture, Elbasy officially launches Bilim TV Channel which airs the event live.

    History of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
