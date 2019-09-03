Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 September 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 3.

2007 – For the first time in history of independent Kazakhstan, First President Nursultan Nazarbayev holds an interactive online lesson for all Kazakhstani schoolchildren «New Kazakhstan in a New World.» Thousands of schools participate in the lesson countrywide.

2012 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev gives an interactive lecture at Nazarbayev University. Prior to the beginning of the lecture, Elbasy officially launches Bilim TV Channel which airs the event live.


