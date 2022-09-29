Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 29. Today's Birthdays
29 September 2022, 08:00

September 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of September.

NAMES

Valikhan Turekhanov (1968) – Kazakh Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Tajikistan.

Born in Shymkent city, he is a graduate of the Auezov Shymkent Pedagogical Institute, Karaganda Economic University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2022.

Kambar Omarov (1975) – advisor at the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex JSC, head of the technical and production complex of Almaty city.

Born in Zhanatas city, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Karatau branch of the Zhambyl Kazakh Plitechnic Institute, postgraduate studies at the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, INTOSAI educational program.

He previous acted as an independence director, member of the Board of Directors of Kazinform.

Nurbol Nursagatov (1981) – deputy governor of Abai region.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Goncharov Kazakh Automobile and Road University.

He took up his current post in July 2022.


