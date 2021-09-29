Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
29 September 2021, 08:00
September 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of September.

photo

Zarema Shaukenova (1965) – Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President.

Born in Chimkent city, she graduated from the Zhdanov Leningrad State University.

Between 2010 and 2011 she worked as Deputy Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President.

In 2011 and 2017 she was Director of the Institute of Philosophy, Political and Religious Studies of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

She took up her recent post in March 2017.

photo

Kambar Omarov (1975) – Kazakhstani sport transformation project manager, independence director, member of the Board of Directors of Kazinform news agency.

Born in Zhanatas city, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Karatau branch of the Zhambyl Kazakh Plitechnic Institute, postgraduate studies at the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, INTOSAI educational program.

photo

Kanat Shekkaliyev (1983) – Director of the Department for Cooperation with Railway Companies of Foreign Countries and protocols of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Company.

He is the graduate of the Abylai khan Kazakh State University of International Relations and World Languages, master of global economics from the Białystok High Economics School.

He took up his current post in August 2021.


