September 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of September.

Zarema Shaukenova (born in 1965) – a director of the Kazakhstani Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Chimkent, she graduated from the Zhdanov Leningrad State University, majoring in phycology in 1987.

Independent director, member of the Board of Directors of JSC Kazinform International News Agency Kambar OMAROV was born in 1975 in Zhambyl region.

He graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnical Institute of the Zhambyl University and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. Throughout his career, he held many posts, including the Managing Director – member of the Management Board of JSC National Company Kazakhstan Engineering, partner/ general director of CSI kapital and more. Since January 2020 he has been serving as managing partner at CSI Group.

Ardak Kassymbek (born in 1977) – the chairman of the board of Kazyna Capital Management.

Born in the city of Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, where he studied economics and sociology and gained his master’s degree in the Business School of City University of London.

Over the years, he took up several positions including a leading banker at the National Bank of Kazakhstan, manager at the National oil and gas company Kazakhoil, senior vice-president – financial director at the KazMunayGas national company.

Nurbol Nursagatov (born in 1981) – the governor of Baikonur district of the city of Nur-Sultan.

The East Kazakhstan native is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, where he studied economics and management and the Gonchrov Kazakh Auto Road University, where he majored in engineering.

He headed the department for transport and roads of the Governor’s Office of East Kazakhstan region, construction department of the Mayor’s Office of Almaty city, environmental protection department of the Mayor’s Office of Nur-Sultan city (2014/19).

Kanat Shekkaliyev (born in 1983) – a Kazakh consul in the city of Astrakhan (Russia). Graduated from the Kazakh Ablai khan University of International Relations and World Languages, majoring in international law, received his master’s degree in international economics at the School of Economics in Bialystok, Poland. His career began as a department specialist of the consular service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, assistant to the Minister of Defense, head of the administration department of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, chief consultant of the social and economic department of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister, chief consultant of the project management center of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

