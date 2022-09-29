Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events
29 September 2022, 07:00

September 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 29.

DATES

World Heart Day is on September 29. It aims at increasing awareness of cardiovascular disease, including how to prevent it.

The International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste is observed on September 29 each year.

EVENTS

1992 – The First World Qurultay (Meeting) of Kazakhs with the participation of over 600 delegates from 30 countries takes place.

2000 – The first International Poetry Festival «Day of Abai» takes place in Semey.

2011 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes the only Kazakh university to join the UN Academic Impact program.

2015 – Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary officials attend the InterGeo-2015 exhibition-conference in Stuttgart, Germany.

2017 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Constanța, Romania.


