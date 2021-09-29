September 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 29.

DATES

1992 – The First World Kurultay of Kazakhs brings together over 600 delegates from 30 countries, including Turkey, Iran, Mongolia, the U.S., China, Australia, Germany, and the UK.

2000 – Semey hosts the first International Poetry Festival ‘The Abai Day’ bringing together prominent poets and writers from Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, and Japan.

2009 – ‘Stalinism and repressions in Kazakhstan in 1920-1940s’ book based on archival documents of the Kazakh National Security Committee is released under the joint project of Zerde public fund and The Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

2011 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes the only university in Kazakhstan to participate in the UN Academic Impact Initiative.

2015 – JSC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company attends the Europe’s largest international exhibition, the conference InterGeo 2015, in the German city of Stuttgart. The Kazakhstani delegation holds talks with reps of 50 international organizations from 30 countries of the world.

2017 – Kazakhstan unveils its Honorary Consulate in Constanța, Romania.

2018 – The Code of Conduct Towards Achieving World Free of Terrorism is inked at the UN Headquarters. The document is developed within the framework of the initiative put forward by First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2015.

2018 – The Concept of General Development Plan of Turkestan city as a cultural and spiritual center of the Turkic world is approved.

2018 – The collection of rare books in the Kazakh language is donated to the library of the Kazakh language, history and culture center at the Yerevan State University.

2020 – An encyclopedia by Kazakh poet and writer Zhuban Moldagaliyev is published.