September 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 September 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 29.

DATES

1992 – The I World Kurultay of Kazakhs with 600 delegates from 30 countries taking part in it takes place.

2000 – Semipalatinsk holds the I International Poetry Festival Abay Day bringing together well-known poets and writers from Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Japan.

2009 – Stalinism and repressions in Kazakhstan in 1920-1940s book based on archival documents of the Kazakh National Security Committee is issued under the joint project of Zerde public fund and The Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

2015 – Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC attends the Europe’s largest international exhibition – conference InterGeo 2015 in Stuttgart.

2016 – Diamond Sword multi-episode feature film dated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate is premiered in Almaty.

2017 – Kazakhstan opens its Honorary Consulate in Romania’s Constanța.

2018 – The Code of Conduct Towards Achieving World Free of Terrorism is signed at the UN Headquarters.

2018 – The collection of rare books in Kazakh is presented to the library of the Kazakh language, history and culture centre at the Yerevan State University.

