September 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of September.

Mukhtar Auezov (1897-1961) – prominent Kazakh writer, playwright, and scholar.

Born in Semipalatinsk uyezd, Chingizsk volost, he graduated from the Semipalatinsk City School, Semipalatinsk Teacher’s Seminary, Leningrad State University, and postgraduate courses from the Central Asian State University.

Sherkhan Murtaza (1932-2018) – people’s writer, merited worker of culture of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Moscow Polygraphic Institute, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 1975 he joined the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan as the Second Secretary. Between 1994 and 1995, he was Chairman of the Culture, Literature, and Art Subcommitee of the Committee for Culture, Press, Mass Media, and Public Organizations.

Oralkhan Bokeev (1943-1993) – writer, playwright, Kazakh State Prize winner, laureate of Kazakhstan’s Lenin Komsomol Prize, Ostrovsky All-Union Literature Prize.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh State University.

Throughout his career he worked for a number of newspapers. In 1991 he was an editor-in-chief of Kazakh adebieti newspaper,

His books were published in German, Slovakian, Bulgarian, English, Hungarian, Arabic, Mandarin, Japanese as well as the languages of the former USSR countries.

Kairat Ishchanov (1950) – member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Guryev, he graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

Between 2011 and 2016, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Senate. In 2016 he was Deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the Finance and Budget Committee.

He took up his recent post in September 2019.

Yerkin Akhinzhanov (1968) – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages.

In 2012 and 2014 he acted as Director of the Department for Europe of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. From 2014 to 2018 he was Minister-Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the USA, Deputy Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN in New York.

He was appointed to his post in April 2019.

Marat Karimov (1972) – General Director of the International Center for the Development of Oil and Gas Engineering.

He is the graduate of the Atyrau Institute of Oil and Gas, University of Oklahoma, and Louisiana State University

He took up his recent post in August 2021.

Zhaksylyk Omar (1980) – Mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

Born in Taldykorgan region, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, Kazakh Humanitarian and Law Innovative University.

Between 2016 and 2018 he served as Deputy Governor of Almaty region.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2018.



