September 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of September.





NAMES





Mukhtar Auezov (1897-1961) is the leading Kazakh writer, playwright and scientist.

Born in Semipalatinsk uyezd is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk city college, Semipalatinsk teacher’s training college, Leningrad State University, postgraduate education at Central Asia State University.

Sherkhan Murtaza (1932-2018) is the people’s writer of Kazakhstan, honored figure of culture of Kazakh SSR.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Moscow Polygraphic Institute, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Oralkhan Bokeyev (1943-1993) is the writer, playwright, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan, Prize of the Lenin Komsomol of Kazakhstan, Ostrovsky Literary Prize.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Kairat Ishchanov (1950) is the member of the Council of Senators at the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Guriyev is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

Has been acting with September 2019.

Yerkin Akhinzhanov (1968) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Netherlands.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages.

Has been serving since April 2019.



