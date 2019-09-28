September 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of September.

NAMES

Mukhtar Auezzov (1897-1961) is a well-known Soviet Kazakh writer, playwright and scientist. He was born 122 years ago in Semipalatinsk district, Chingiz volost. He is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk city school, Semipalatinsk teacher's training college, Leningrad State University, postgraduate studies at Central Asian State University.

Murtaza Sherkhan (1932-2018) is a people's writer of Kazakhstan, an eminent culture figure of Kazakh SSR, people's writer of Kyrgyzstan. He was born in Dzhambul region 87 years ago. He is a graduate of the Moscow Polygraphic Institute, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Oralkhan Bokeyev (1943-1993) is a writer, playwright, laureate of the Lenin Komsomol prize, Ostrovsky All-Soviet Union Literary Prize, State Prize of Kazakhstan. He was born in East Kazakhstan region 76 years ago.

Yerkin Akhinzhanov (1968) is an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Norway. He was born in the city of Almaty 51 years ago. He is a graduate of Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages.

Zhaksylyk Omar (1980) is a Mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk. He was born in Taldy-Korgan region 39 years ago. He graduated from Almaty State University named after Abay, Kazakh Humanitarian-Juridical Innovative University.