September 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 28.

EVENTS

1995 – The Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On elections in Kazakhstan is adopted in the country.

1999 – A monument to prominent activist of the Alash Orda movement Mustafa Shokai is unveiled in Aktau city.

1996 – A monument to Kazakhstani writer Oralkhan Bokeyev is installed at the cemetery in Almaty city.

2000 – Almaty hosts a two-day international congress «Al Farabi heritage and world culture» dated to the 1500th anniversary of Turkestan.

2005 – The inauguration ceremony of the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Association held in Zurich. The association is established to promote bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

2006 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the Independence Monument in front of the Kazakh Embassy in Washington, D.C. during his official visit to the U.S.

2006 – A unique archeological exponent - a metal pot dating back to VII-IV centuries B.C. - is discovered at Aksu-Zhabagly state nature park.

2011 – A solemn opening of the South Korean-Kazakhstan Center of Technology Cooperation is held in South Korea.

2012 – A street named after Kazakhstani artist Aubakir Ismailov stretching from Republic Avenua to Barayev Street is unveiled in Astana (now – Nur-Sultan).

2017 – A renovated manor house of prominent political figure of the 18th entury Sultanmukhamed Bakhadur opens doors in the territory of Margulan-center at the Pavlodar State Pedagogic Institute.