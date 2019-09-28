September 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 28.

2000 – Almaty hosts two-day International Congress «Al-Farabi’s Heritage and Global Culture» within the Year of Support of Culture. The event is dedicated to the 1,500 th anniversary of Turkestan. Leading Al-Farabi scholars from Kazakhstan, Central Asia, Turkey, Iran, Syria and Russia came to the Congress.

2005 – Switzerland’s Zurich hosts opening ceremony of Kazakhstan-Switzerland Association which unites the entrepreneurs and politicians of the two countries for the promotion of the bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

2006 – In the course of the official visit to the U.S., First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the ceremony of unveiling the Independence Monument of Kazakhstan in front of the Kazakh Embassy in Washington.

2011 – Kazakh-Korean Center for Technological Cooperation opened in South Korea’s Daejeon.