Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    September 27. Today's Birthdays

    27 September 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of September.

    NAMES

    Mukhtar Tinikeyev (1963) is a 1st deputy chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Karaganda State Polytechnic Institute, the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Dinara Shcheglova (1982) is a Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh Economic University, Kazakh University of Economy, Finance and International Trade.

    Has been appointed to the post in February 2020.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products