Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline
September 27. Today's Birthdays
27 September 2022, 08:00

September 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of September.

NAMES

Mukhtar Tinikeyev (1963) is a 1st deputy chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Karaganda State Polytechnic Institute, the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Dinara Shcheglova (1982) is a Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh Economic University, Kazakh University of Economy, Finance and International Trade.

Has been appointed to the post in February 2020.


Read also
October 23. Today's Birthdays
October 22. Today's Birthdays
October 21. Today's Birthdays
October 20. Today's Birthdays
October 19. Today's Birthdays
October 18. Today's Birthdays
October 17. Today's Birthdays
October 16. Today's Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive