September 27. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 September 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of September.

NAMES

First Deputy Chairman of the Kazakhstan Trade Unions Federation Mukhtar TINIKEYEV was born in 1963 in Karaganda region. He is the graduate of the Karaganda State Polytechnic Institute and the Buketov Karaganda State University. Mr. Tinikeyev was the Majilis deputy since 2002 through 2016.

General Director of Eurasia +ORT LLC Sergei KISELYOV was born in1968 in Tomsk (Russia). He is the graduate of the Krasnoyarsk higher military college of radio electronics of air defense and the Adilet Higher School of Law. Throughout his career he worked for many companies. He joined the team of Eurasia TV Channel in 2007. He was appointed to his recent post in August 2012.

Commissioner for Ethics at the akimat (administration) of Nur-Sultan city Ruslan SEGIZBAYEV was born in 1976 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Public Administration Academy and the Eurasian Market Institute. He took up his recent post in November 2018.

Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dinara SHCHEGLOVA was born in 1982 in Semipalatinsk. She is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Kazakh Economics University. Prior to taking up her recent post in February 2020 she was the advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.
