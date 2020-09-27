Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 27. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 September 2020, 08:00
September 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of September.

NAMES

photo

Mukhtar Tinikeyev (1963) is the Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda State Polytechnic Institute, Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been working since 2017.

photoIskander Beisembetov (1966) is the rector of the Satbayev Kazakh National Research Technical University.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Moscow Economics and Statistics Institute, postgraduate training program of the Moscow Economics and Statistics Institute.

Prior to the appointment served as the rector of the Kazakh-British Technical University (2004-2015).

Has been acting since 2015.

photo

Sergei Kiselyov (1968) is the director general at Eurasia +ORT LLC.

Born in Tomsk (Russia) is the graduate of the Krasnoyarsk higher military college of radio electronics of air defense, Adilet Higher School of Law.

Has been acting since August 2012.





photo

Dinara Scsheglova (1982) is the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Eurasian National University, Kazakh Economics University.

Prior to the appointment acted as advisor to the Kazakh PM (2019-2020).

Has been acting since February 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes