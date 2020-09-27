September 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of September.

NAMES

Mukhtar Tinikeyev (1963) is the Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda State Polytechnic Institute, Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been working since 2017.

Iskander Beisembetov (1966) is the rector of the Satbayev Kazakh National Research Technical University.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Moscow Economics and Statistics Institute, postgraduate training program of the Moscow Economics and Statistics Institute.

Prior to the appointment served as the rector of the Kazakh-British Technical University (2004-2015).

Has been acting since 2015.

(1968) is the director general at Eurasia +ORT LLC.

Born in Tomsk (Russia) is the graduate of the Krasnoyarsk higher military college of radio electronics of air defense, Adilet Higher School of Law.

Has been acting since August 2012.

















(1982) is the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Eurasian National University, Kazakh Economics University.

Prior to the appointment acted as advisor to the Kazakh PM (2019-2020).

Has been acting since February 2020.