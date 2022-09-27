Go to the main site
    September 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 September 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 27.

    EVENTS

    1931 – The first issue of «Bayantau» newspaper goes out. Galym Maldybayev is appointed the first editor of the newspaper.

    2006 – The Kazakh Embassy in Germany jointly with kumys farm and the Kazakh diaspora in Germany holds the Hoffest - Kumys Day.

    2007 – The new version of «Abai zholy» (Abai’s Path) by Mukhtar Auezov translated into Russian by Anatoly Kim is published. Born in Kazakhstan he knows well Kazakh national literature.

    2007 – The Daewoo bus plant unveils in Semey, East Kazakhstan region.

    2010 – The country’s first and only TV children’s channel, Balapan, is laucnhed in Kazakhstan.

    2014 – The Museum of History of Education of Kazakhstan opens at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    2017 – An exhibition of works of Josif Budnevich, the personal photographer Nursultan Nazarbayev, opens at the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2018 – A new monument to Mukhamedzhan Tynyshbayev and Turar Ryskulov is unveiled in Turkestan region.

    2019 – Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova becomes a laureate of the Eurasian Prize in the ‘Vocals’ Nomination. The 13-year-old Tuleshova is the first child to receive this international award of the Eurasian Creative Union in arts, literature, science, sports and socially important achievements.

    2021 – Frontiers, the largest research publisher and open science platform, publishes an article about the efficacy of Kazakhstan’s coronavirus vaccine.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

