September 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 27.

EVENTS

2006 – Kazakh Embassy in Germany jointly with the kumys farm with active participation of Kazakh diaspora in Germany hold the Hoffest - Kumys Day.

2007 – The new version of Abai zholy (The path of Abai) translated into Russia is published.

2007 – An opening feremony of Daweoo bus production plant opens in Semey, East Kazakhstan.

2010 – Balapan Children’s TV Channel starts its work in Kazakhstan.

2014 – The Museum of Education History of Kazakhstan opens at the Eurasian National University.

2017 – An exhibition of works of personal photographer of Nursultan Nazarbayev, Josef Budnevich, unveils at the National Library of Kazakhstan.

2018 – A monument to Mukhamedzhan Tynyshbayev and Turar Ryskulov opens in Turkestan region.

2019 – Kazakhstani singer Danelia Tuleshova becomes a laureate of the Eurasian Prize in the Vocal Nomination.



