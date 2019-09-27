September 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 27.

DATES

World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27. This date was chosen as on that day in 1970, the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted. The adoption of these Statutes is considered a milestone in global tourism. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness on the role of tourism within the international community and to demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide.

Google’s birthday

It is celebrated on September 27. Larry Page and Sergey Brin are the cofounders of Google.

EVENTS

2006 - Kazakh Embassy to Germany jointly with kumys farm with active support of the Kazakh diaspora and migrants from Kazakhstan holds the Hoffest-Kumys Day in Baden-Württemberg.

2007 - A new rendering of «Abay Zholy» novel comes out in Russia. 2013 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded The Order of Saint-Charles Grand Cross during his official visit to Monte Carlo.

2015 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in the U.S. to attend the 70th session of the UNGA. 2017 - An exposition of the works of the Kazakh art photographer Joseph Budnevich opens at the National Library of Kazakhstan.