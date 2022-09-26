Go to the main site
    September 26. Today's Birthdays

    26 September 2022, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of September.

    NAMES

    Tair Zharokov (1908-1965) – Kazakh and Soviet poet, Russian literature translator.

    Born in West Kazakhstan region, he was a graduate of several institutes. His career started as a secretary of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan. He also took decision-making positions on the board of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan and Kazgoslitizdat (now known as Zhazushy publisher).

    Throughout his professional life, he penned and translated multiple books.

    Kanat Akhmetov (1957) – Kazakh trombonist, composer and music teacher, merited artist of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the orchestra faculty of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory.

    He is the author of marches for the wind orchestra, ‘Winds of Kazakhstan’, pieces for trombone. He worked as a musician of the Moscow Association of Musical Ensembles, Moscow State Circus, chief conductor and artistic director of the State Brass Bank of Kazakhstan, chief military conductor – artistic director of the military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, chief conductor of the symphony orchestra of the State Philharmonic of Astana city (since 2009).

    Shalkar Kozhayev (1977) – Deputy Press Secretary of the Kazakh president.

    He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh Innovative Humanitarian Law University.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
