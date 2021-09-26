Go to the main site
    September 26. Today's Birthdays

    26 September 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of September.

    NAMES

    Kazakh and Soviet poet, translator of the Russian literature Tair ZHAROKOV (1908-1965) was born in West Kazakhstan region. He was a graduate of the Orenburg Kazakh Teachers’ Institute, the Kazakh Pedagogic Institute (now – the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogic University) and the Leningrad Institute of Literature, History and Philosophy. He worked as a secretary of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union, as an editor at Kazgoslitizdat, deputy editor of «Qazaq adebieti» newspaper. He held posts at the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union and Kazgoslitizdat (now «Zhazushy» publishing house). Zharokov authored many poems and books as well as gained recognition for his translations of the Russian literature.

    Kazakh trombonist, composer and music teacher, merited artist of Kazakhstan Kanat AKHMETOV wasborn in 1957 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory. He worked for the Moscow Association of Musical Ensembles, the Moscow State Circus, the State Brass Bank of Kazakhstan, the military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the symphony orchestra of the State Philharmonic of Astana city (since 2009).

    Deputy Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shalkar KOZHAYEV was born in 1977. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Kazakh Innovative Humanitarian and Law University. Throughout his career in mass media he worked for RTRC «Kazakhstan-Semipalatisnk» based in East Kazakhstan region, Eurasia TV Channel, Khabar TV Channel and Khabar 24 TV Channel. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2021.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
