September 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of September.

Gumar Zaripov (1905-1975) – a Kazakh historian, enlightener and merited teacher. Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Almaty Pedagogical Institute and the Ural Pedagogical Institute.

(1908-1965) – a Kazakh and Soviet poet, translator of Russian literature.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of several institutes. His career started as a secretary of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan. He also took decision-making positions on the board of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan and Kazgoslitizdat (now known as Zhazushy publisher)

Throughout his work life, he penned and translated multiple books.

(born in 1957) – a Kazakh trombonist, composer and music teacher, merited artist of Kazakhstan. Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the orchestra faculty of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory. He is the author of marches, Winds of Kazakhstan, pieces for trombone. He worked as a musician of the Moscow Association of Musical Ensembles, Moscow State Circus, chief conductor and artistic director of the State Brass Bank of Kazakhstan, chief military conductor – artistic director of the military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, chief conductor of the symphony orchestra of the State Philharmonic of Astana city (since 2009).

(1958-2013) – a famous Kazakh poetess, culture figure, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region, she graduated from the Kazakh State University (now the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University). She contributed to Ualikhanovsk, Zerendinsk district newspapers, the regional newspaper Kokshetau pravdasy worked as a director of the Kostanay regional branch of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan as well as editor of the regional newspaper Zhas ulan.