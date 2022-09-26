26 September 2022, 07:00

September 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 26th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 26.

DATES

World Environmental Health Day initiated to raise public awareness of environmental issues is observed on 26 September.

World Contraception Day takes place on September 26 every year. The annual worldwide campaign centers around a vision where every pregnancy is wanted.

26 September is marked as the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons established by the UN General Assembly in December 2013.

The European Day of Languages is on 26 September, jointly organised by the Council of Europe and the European Union. It aims to encourage language learning across Europe.

EVENTS

1997 – The State Pharmaceutical and Medical Industry Development Program is adopted by the presidential decree. Its aim is to gradually remove the nation’s dependence on imported pharmaceuticals, increase the local enterprises’ capacity, enhance the scientific and technological potential create new pharmaceutical plants.

2002 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the celebrations devoted to the 2000th anniversary of Taraz town - one of the ancient towns in Central Asia.

2003 – The Abai Almaty State University receives the status of the national university and now is known as the Abai National Pedagogical University.

2005 – In the celestial body catalogue of Ros Astro, the ninth largest star in the Virgo constellation cluster is named after the Atyrau Oil Refinery. The star is 281 light years away from the Sun and given the international number of FE 095-259.

2015 – The Kazakh pavilion at Expo 2015 that took place in Milan, Italy marks its 8 millionth visitor. Among its visitors were Nursultan Nazarbayev, Albert II, Prince of Monaco, Vice-Premier of China Wang Yang, as well as others.