September 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 26th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 26.

EVENTS

1997 – The State Pharmaceutical and Medical Industry Development Program is endorsed by the presidential decree of then-President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is aimed at gradually removing the country’s dependence on imported pharmaceuticals, boosting the local enterprises’ capacity, and creating new pharmaceutical plants.

2002 – Then-President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev partakes in the celebrations dated to the 2000th anniversary of one of the most ancient cities in Central Asia, Taraz. In the run-up to the celebrations many facilities in the city are renovated.

2003 – The Abai Almaty State University gains the status of the national university and becomes the Abai National Pedagogical University.

2005 - The ninth largest star in the Virgo constellation cluster is named after the Atyrau oil refinery in the Ros Astro celestial body catalogue. Numbered FE 095-259, it is 281 light years away from the Sun.

2012 – ‘Anshy bala’ drama produced by Kazakhfilm Film Studio named after Shaken Aimanov becomes the best film at KinoMalyShok competition within the framework of the 21st Open Film Festival of the CIS countries, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia «KInoshok 2012» held in Anapa, Russia.

2015 - Then-President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in New York to participate in the 70th session the UN General Assembly. There he meets with a number of heads of state and government as well as heads of large U.S. companies.

2015 – Number of visitors of the Kazakh pavilion at Expo 2015 in the Italian city of Milan exceeds 8 million. Then-President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prince of Monaco Albert II, then-Vice-Premier of China Wang Yang and many others visited the pavilion.