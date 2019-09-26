Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    September 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    26 September 2019, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 26th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 26.

    2002 – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in celebratory events dedicated to the 2,000 anniversary of Taraz, one of the most ancient cities of Central Asia.

    2012 – Film Anshy Bala (Hunter Boy) produced by Sh.Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio is recognized the best one in KinoMalyShock contest at the KinoShock XXI Open Festival of the CIS, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia held in Anapa.

    2015 – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in New York for the 70th session of the UN General Assembly. On the sidelines of the event, the First President of Kazakhstan has had a number of meetings with the heads of state and government as well as leading companies of the U.S.

    2015 – Number of visitors of Kazakhstan’s pavilion at the EXPO-2015 in Milan reached 8mln. Among them are First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, former Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yang, Kazakhstan’s Astana PRO Team as well as ministers of the EXPO-2015 participating countries.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region