Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    September 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 September 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of September.

    NAMES

    Sara Ishchanova (1960) – mezzo-soprano, merited figure of Kazakhstan, winner of the Glinka International Contest of Singers.

    Born in Almaty city, she is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of the Abai Theatre of Opera and Ballet, Musical College under the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, and Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory.

    Barlybai Sadykov (1964) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia.

    He is a graduate of the Military Institute of the USSR Defense Ministry.

    He took up his current post in July 2019.

    Timur Tashimbayev (1965) – First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    He was appointed to his current post in April 2022.

    Bakhyt Abishev (1965) – Chief of Staff of the Kazakh Ministry of Justice.

    Born in Chimkent city, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    He was appointed to his current post in June 2022.

    Daniyar Sarekenov (1971) – Kazakh Ambassador to Indonesia, the Philippines.

    He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Yerkhat Isskaliyev (1976) – Chairman of the Board of SK Pharmacy.

    He took up his current post in July 2020.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    October 23. Today's Birthdays
    October 22. Today's Birthdays
    October 20. Today's Birthdays
    October 18. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products