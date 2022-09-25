September 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of September.

NAMES

Sara Ishchanova (1960) – mezzo-soprano, merited figure of Kazakhstan, winner of the Glinka International Contest of Singers.

Born in Almaty city, she is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of the Abai Theatre of Opera and Ballet, Musical College under the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, and Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory.

Barlybai Sadykov (1964) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia.

He is a graduate of the Military Institute of the USSR Defense Ministry.

He took up his current post in July 2019.

Timur Tashimbayev (1965) – First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2022.

Bakhyt Abishev (1965) – Chief of Staff of the Kazakh Ministry of Justice.

Born in Chimkent city, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2022.

Daniyar Sarekenov (1971) – Kazakh Ambassador to Indonesia, the Philippines.

He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Yerkhat Isskaliyev (1976) – Chairman of the Board of SK Pharmacy.

He took up his current post in July 2020.



