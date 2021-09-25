Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 25. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 September 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of September.

NAMES

photo

Sara Ishchanova (1960) is the mezzo-soprano, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the International vocal contest.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of the Abai Opera and Ballet Theatre, music school of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatoire, Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatoire.




photo

Barlybai Sadykov (1964) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia.

Graduated from the Military Institute of the USSR Defense Ministry.

Has been serving since July 2019.




photo

Timur Tashimbayev (1965) is the Deputy Secretary of the Kazakh Security Council.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since last February.




photo

Daniyar Sarekenov (1971) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia (since 2019), Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Philippines concurrently (since 2020).

Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.




photo

Yerkhat Iskaliyev (1976) is the CEO at SK Pharmacia LLP.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Banking and Trade Academy of the Karić Brothers University, Adilet Higher School of Law, International Business Academy, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, EUROPEAN UNIVERSITY Business School (EU)/International Business School (IBS).

Has been working since July 2020.


