September 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of September.

NAMES

Mezzo soprano, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Glinka International Competition of Vocalistswas born in 1960 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the music college under the Abai Kazakh State Theater and Opera Academy and the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatoire. Since 1991 she has been a soloist of the Abai Kazakh State Theater and Opera Academy.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Ethiopiawas born in 1964. He graduated from the USSR Defense Ministry Military Institute. Throughout his diplomatic career he held numerous posts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh embassies in Italy, Switzerland, the U.S., Pakistan, and Bangladesh. He was named the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia in July 2019.

Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1965 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He took up his recent post in February 2020.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Indonesia with concurrent accreditation to the Philippineswas born in 1971. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. During his diplomatic career, Mr. Sarkenov held many notable posts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and at the Kazakh embassies in Japan and Malaysia.

Chairman of SK-Pharmacywas born in 1976 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of foreign and Kazakhstani higher educational institutions. He was appointed to the post in July 2020.

Deputy akim (mayor) of Taraz citywas born in 1984 in Taraz city. He is a graduate of the Dulati Taraz State University, the Kainar University and the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogic University. Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2020, he served as the press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.