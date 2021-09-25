Go to the main site
    September 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    25 September 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 25th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 25.

    EVENTS

    1928 – The first issue of the youth newspaper Lelinskaya smena (today’s daily social and political national newspaper Express K) in Russian is published in Kyzylorda.

    1937 – The city zoological park is opened in Almaty.

    1947 – The Zink Plant is commissioned in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

    2012 – The Kazakh President’s press service creates its twitter account AkordaPress.

    2013 – The website e-history.kz is launched.

    2013 – The first issue of the international scientific and social historic magazine Mangi el is published.

    2015 – Young Kazakhstanis Anel Tynysbek, Kalamkas Zhagiparova, and Aruzhan Nurulla win prizes at the International Earth Science Olympiad – IESO in San Paulo, Brazil.

    2015 – The opening of the exhibition of archival documents dedicated to the 125th birth anniversary of Kazakh statesman, public figure, thinker, scholar Mustafa Shokay takes place at the National Archive of Kazakhstan.

    2019 – Kazakhstan is nominated for the aviation safety certificate from the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council at the anniversary Assembly of the ICAO in Montreal, Canada.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
