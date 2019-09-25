Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 September 2019, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 25th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 25.

1947 – Ust-Kamenogorsk Zinc Plant is put into operation. In 1952, the enterprise is transformed into the Lead-Zinc Plant.

2015 – Young geologists Anel Tynysbek, Kalamkas Zhagiparova and Aruzhan Nurulla become prizewinners of the International Earth Science Olympiad in São Paulo (Brazil). More than 1,000 young talents from 20 countries of the world participated in the event.

2015 – The National Archive of Kazakhstan hosts an exhibition of archival documents «Mustafa Shokay: Alash Arysy» dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Mustafa Shokay, prominent Kazakh statesman, public activist, scholar and thinker.


