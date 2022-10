September 24. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of September.

Khassen Ozdenbayev (1904-1992) – famous Kazakh writer, translator, Honored Worker of Culture of the Kazakh SSR.





Samat Gilimov (1964) – Director General of LLP Kazakhavtodor.