    September 24. Today's Birthdays

    24 September 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of September.

    NAMES

    Khassen Ozdenbayev (1904-1992) is the writer, translator and merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Kostanay Teachers’ Institute. In 1928-1973 worked as editor at the publishing houses.

    Awarded Yenbek ardageri, Yenbekti erligi ushin medals.

    Samat Gilimov (1964) is the chairman of the transport committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

    Born in Atyrau region is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute of the Order of the Labor Red Banner, Kazakh State Law Academy.

    Has been working since March 2019.

    Marat Kabdenov (1969) is the chairman of the migration committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

    Graduated from the Chimkent Teachers’ Training Institute, Karaganda High School of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

    Has been serving since March 2017.

    Urken Bisakayev (1977) is the director general of the association of sea transport entrepreneurs.

    Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, Yessenov Caspian State University.

    Has been appointed to the post in March 2021.

    [l1]


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
