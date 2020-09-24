September 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of September.

NAMES

Writer, translator, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR Khassen OZDENBAYEV was born in 1904 in Kostanay region and passed away in 1992. He completed the teachers’ training courses in Orenburg, the editors of regional newspapers course in Moscow and the Kostanay Institute of Teachers. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Ozdenbayev worked in law bodies, publishing houses and newspapers. He also greatly contributed to the work of Kazinform International News Agency. He is renowned for translating many novels by Soviet writers and authors into Kazakh.

Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Samat GILIMOV was born in 1964 in Atyrau region. He majored in engineering and law at two Kazakhstani universities. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2019.

Chairman of the Migration Service Committee of the Kazakh Internal Affairs Ministry Murat KABDENOV was born in 1969. He is a graduate of the Chimkent Pedagogic Institute and the Karaganda Higher School of the Internal Affairs Ministry. He took up his recent post in March 2017.

Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Urken BISAKAYEV was born in 1977 in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduated of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University and the Yessenov Caspian State University. For many years he worked in Mangistau region and even held the post of the mayor of Atyrau city. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.

Deputy of the Kazakh Majilis of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee for legislation and judicial and legal reform Zhuldyz OMARBEKOVA was born in 1984 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in August 2019.



