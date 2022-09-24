September 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 24th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 24.

International Day of Caravan has been marked since 1995 on the initiative of the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association. The holiday is celebrated by the caravaneers, truck drivers, cargo ship and escort vessel crews.

EVENTS

1934 – The Uyghur Musical Comedy Theatre is established in Kazakhstan

1991 –The Presidium of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR adopts the first official document – the Resolution on the Commission’s conclusions and findings on the final evaluation of the circumstances of 17-18 December 1986 events in Alma-Ata, which defies the nationalistic nature of the youth rally as well as its illegal nature.

1996 – The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty is announced open for signing. Kazakhstan signed the document on September 30,1996, and ratified it December 14, 2001.

2005 – Monument to the victims of political repressions is unveiled in Petropavlovsk, northernmost city of Kazakhstan. The author of the project is Honored Worker of Art Khassen Abayev.

2013 – Scholars from the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies bring around 40 copies of old manuscripts dating back to the 11-18th centuries related to the history of Kazakhstan from Iran and India. The documents were discovered by the Kazakhstani scholars during their expeditions to the museums of Iran and India under the program «People in Flow of History.»

2019 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhanssaya Abdumalik signed a contract with the world-famous Baden-Baden super club.

2020 – A ceremony of opening a park and memorial plaque in honour of great Kazakh thinker and poet of the Kazakh nation Abai takes place in Türkiye.

2020 – Ex-Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Umarov signs the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aiming at the abolition of death penalty.

2020 – Cultural and Educational Hall named after Abai opens its doors in Abu-Dhabi.



