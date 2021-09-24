September 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 24th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 24.

DATES

World Maritime Day is annually celebrated on September 24. It was founded by the United Nations (UN) in collaboration with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The purpose of the day is to appreciate the importance of maritime industry and to underline the importance of maritime security, maritime environment, safety, and shipping.

The International Day of Caravan held on September 24 was established by the International Cargo Handling Co-ordination Association.

EVENTS

1934 – The Uyghur Musical Comedy Theatre is established in Kazakhstan.

1991 – The Presidium of the Supreme Council of the KazSSR adopts the first official document – the Order on the Commission’s conclusions and findings on the final evaluation of the circumstances of the events in Alma-Ata on December 17-18, 1986, which defies the nationalistic nature of the youth rally as well as its illegal nature at the early stage.

1996 – The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty is opened for signature.

2011 – The Kazakh-Japanese film The First Rains of Spring directed by Kazakhstan’s Yerlan Nurmukhambetov and Japan’s Sano Shinju is recognized as the Best Film at the 7th Interantional Film Festival «Eurasia».

2013 – Scholars from the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies bring around 40 copies of old manuscripts dated to the 11-18th centuries related to the Kazakh history from Iran and India.

2019 – Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik signs a contract with the world-renowned superclub Baden-Baden.

2020 – The ceremony of opening the Park and memorial plaque to Kazakh poet and thinker Abai is held in Turkey.

2020 – Then Permanent Representative of Kazkahstan to the UN Kairat Umarov signs the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aiming at the abolition of death penalty.

2020 – The cultural and educational hall Abai is opened in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



