September 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 24th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 24.

EVENTS

1996 - Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) opened for signature in New York. Kazakhstan signs the document on September 30, 1996 and ratifies it on December 14, 2001.

1997 - The French National Printing House makes a new postage stamp of Kazakhstan. It depicts the country’s map and a portrait of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of independent Kazakhstan.

2005 – A monument to the victims of the Soviet Union political repressions is unveiled in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

2011 – Seventh Eurasia International Film Festival recognized «The First Rains of Spring», a motion picture by Kazakhstan's Yerlan Nurmukhambetov and Japan's Sano Shinju, as the best film.

2013 – Scientists of the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies bring from Iran and India about 40 copies of ancient manuscripts which are directly related to the history of Kazakhstan. It is presumed that they were created within XI-XVIII centuries.

2013 - Kazakhstani film «Shal» («The Old Man») by Yermek Tursunov wins the Golden Vine, which is the Grand Prix of the Kinoshock 2013, the 22nd Open Film Festival of the CIS, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The event was held in Anapa, Russia.



