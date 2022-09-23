Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 23. Today's Birthdays
23 September 2022, 08:00

September 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of September.

NAMES

Yerlan Aryn (1961) – Director of the Ruhani Zhangyru Institute of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

Born in Alma-Ata city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Prior to his appointment to the current post in 2018 he acted as Pavlodar region governor.

Nurlan Aryn (1961) – professor, PhD, Daryn State Prize winner, surgeon.

Born in Alma-Ata city, he graduated from the Pediatrics Faculty of the Asfendiyarov Alma-Ata State Medical Institute.

Yeskendir Kudaibergenov (1976) – Deputy Head of the Kazakh President’s Representative Office in Parliament.

Born in Kapchagai city, Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

From 2006 to 2011, he worked as Deputy Chairman of the Natural Monopoly Regulation Agency of Kazakhstan.

He took up his recent post in 2011.

Talgat Mamayev (1977) – Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Dulaty Taraz State University.

In 2020, he served as Ethics Commissioner of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.


