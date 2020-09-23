Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 23. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 September 2020, 08:00
September 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of September.

NAMES

photo

Director of the Rukhani Janghyru Institute of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University Yerlan ARYN was born in 1961 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Aryn worked at several ministries and held senior posts at research and educational institutions. In 2012-2013, he was the governor of Pavlodar region. He took up his recent post in 2018.

photo

Professor, doctor of sciences (Medicine), laureate of the state prize «Daryn» of the Republic of Kazakhstan, surgeon Nurlan ARYN was born in 1961 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Asfendiyarov Almaty State Medical Institute. He dedicated his career to medicine and worked at numerous healthcare facilities, centers and hospitals.

photo

Deputy Head of the President's representation at the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeskendir KUDAIBERGENOV was born in 1976 in Kapchagay, Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. He was appointed to the post in 2011.

photo

Deputy governor of Zhambyl region Talgat MAMAYEV was born in 1977 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in August 2020, he several posts at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes