September 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of September.

NAMES

Director of the Rukhani Janghyru Institute of the Gumilyov Eurasian National Universitywas born in 1961 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Aryn worked at several ministries and held senior posts at research and educational institutions. In 2012-2013, he was the governor of Pavlodar region. He took up his recent post in 2018.

Professor, doctor of sciences (Medicine), laureate of the state prize «Daryn» of the Republic of Kazakhstan, surgeonwas born in 1961 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Asfendiyarov Almaty State Medical Institute. He dedicated his career to medicine and worked at numerous healthcare facilities, centers and hospitals.

Deputy Head of the President's representation at the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1976 in Kapchagay, Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. He was appointed to the post in 2011.

Deputy governor of Zhambyl regionwas born in 1977 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in August 2020, he several posts at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.