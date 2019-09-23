Go to the main site
    September 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 September 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 23.

    EVENTS

    1993 - Heads of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign an Agreement on the Establishment of the Central Asian Economic Union.

    2003 - Astana hosts the First Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, in the framework of which a decisive step was taken towards strengthening accord and establishing constructive dialogue between civilizations, faiths, countries and peoples. It was noted that inter-religious dialogue is one of the key ways of social development and improvement of the well-being of all peoples.

    2005 – A memorial complex to Aliya Moldagulova was opened in the city of Aktobe.

    2009 - A memorial to Yer Zhanibek, a Kazakh hero, was unveiled in the village of Kalbatau in East Kazakhstan region.

    2012 - The first German production of Abai Opera by Ahmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi premiered at South Thuringian State Theatre in Meiningen.

    2014 - «The Motherland of the Apple» and «The International Space Station» coins of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan won the eighth international coin contest of Coin Constellation-2014.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
