September 22. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of September

Nesipbek Aituly (1950) – Kazakh poet, Laureate of the Mukagali Makatayev Prize of the Kazakhstan Writers Union and Zhambyl Zhabayev International Prize, winner of the Alash International Prize.

Anuar Dzhumadildayev (1965) – political figure of Kazakhstan